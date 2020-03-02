India suffered series whitewash after 8 years

Christchurch, 2/3: Dominating Kiwis handed toothless India series whitewash after winning the second test by 7 wickets. Chasing a paltry total of 132, New Zeland’s openers provided a brilliant start to the Kiwis. Both Tom Latham(52) and Tom Blundell(55) scored brilliant half-centuries in tough conditions and helped the Kiwis to chase down the total easily. For India, Bumrah took 2 wickets and Umesh took 1 wicket.

Previously, India was bowled out for a paltry 124 because of brilliant bowling performances from Boult(4 wickets and Southee(3 wickets).Jamieson is declared as Man of the Match and Tim Southee is declared as the man of the series.