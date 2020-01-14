India to face formidable Australia today

Mumbai,14/1: Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team set to lock horn with arch-rival Australia in the first one-day international in Wankhade Stadium, Mumbai. The clash between worlds arguably the two best teams will be a treat to watch.

All eyes will be on , Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who showed immense batting brilliance in the recent test series. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the shorter version of the game.

For India, Rohit Sharma is back into the side after a break and Jaspreet Bumrah will be back into the side after a while. It will be interesting to see who will partner Bumrah and Shami. Both Navdeep and Shardul are in great form.

Indian Squad: Virat Kohli (c),Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

AustralianSquad: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.