India to play against Australia in December..Know the Schedule

India-Australia Test series schedule has been announced between the coronavirus. A 4-match Test series will be played between the two countries from December 3, 2020. The first Test match of the series will be played in Brisbane. The second match of the Test series will be played in Adelaide from December 11, which can be in the day-night format. India has played only one day-night Test match so far.

In this historic match against Bangladesh, India won. India will play Test cricket with a pink ball for the first time on Australian soil. The next day of Christmas, the third match of the Test series will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, it will be a Boxing Day Test match to be held on 26 December. At the same time, on January 3, the fourth and last Test match of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

First Test: Brisbane (3-7 December 2020)

Second Test: Adelaide (11-15 December 2020)

Third Test: Melbourne (26–30 December 2020)

Fourth Test: Sydney (3-7 January 2021)