India-UK Flights Resume, Air India plane carrying 246 passengers from the UK lands in Delhi

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 88,528,033
    World
    Confirmed: 88,528,033
    Active: 22,997,487
    Recovered: 63,623,473
    Death: 1,907,073
  • USA 22,132,045
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,132,045
    Active: 8,614,604
    Recovered: 13,143,317
    Death: 374,124
  • India 10,414,044
    India
    Confirmed: 10,414,044
    Active: 226,040
    Recovered: 10,037,398
    Death: 150,606
  • Brazil 7,961,673
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,961,673
    Active: 664,244
    Recovered: 7,096,931
    Death: 200,498
  • Russia 3,332,142
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,332,142
    Active: 562,233
    Recovered: 2,709,452
    Death: 60,457
  • UK 2,889,419
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,889,419
    Active: 1,446,090
    Recovered: 1,364,821
    Death: 78,508
  • Turkey 2,296,102
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,296,102
    Active: 101,587
    Recovered: 2,172,251
    Death: 22,264
  • Italy 2,220,361
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,220,361
    Active: 571,055
    Recovered: 1,572,015
    Death: 77,291
  • Germany 1,869,306
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,869,306
    Active: 356,048
    Recovered: 1,474,000
    Death: 39,258
  • Pakistan 497,510
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 497,510
    Active: 33,124
    Recovered: 453,828
    Death: 10,558
  • China 87,331
    China
    Confirmed: 87,331
    Active: 521
    Recovered: 82,176
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 8/1: Amid the fear of mutant coranavirus strain, which is spreading fast is India, an Air India flight carrying 246 passengers from the UK has landed in the national capital. The mutant coronavirus strain was first detected in UK.

The Indian Government had suspended the the flights to and from UK on December 23 over the mutant coronavirus strain, which is believed to be 70% more contegious.

The flights between the two countries resumed even after the mutant corona strain cases in India is rising. Currently the there are 73 cases in India.

According to the government, 30 flights will operate every week – 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This will stand till 23 January, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has said.

 

