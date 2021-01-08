India-UK Flights Resume, Air India plane carrying 246 passengers from the UK lands in Delhi

-
World
88,528,033
WorldConfirmed: 88,528,033Active: 22,997,487Recovered: 63,623,473Death: 1,907,073
-
USA
22,132,045
USAConfirmed: 22,132,045Active: 8,614,604Recovered: 13,143,317Death: 374,124
-
India
10,414,044
IndiaConfirmed: 10,414,044Active: 226,040Recovered: 10,037,398Death: 150,606
-
Brazil
7,961,673
BrazilConfirmed: 7,961,673Active: 664,244Recovered: 7,096,931Death: 200,498
-
Russia
3,332,142
RussiaConfirmed: 3,332,142Active: 562,233Recovered: 2,709,452Death: 60,457
-
UK
2,889,419
UKConfirmed: 2,889,419Active: 1,446,090Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 78,508
-
Turkey
2,296,102
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,296,102Active: 101,587Recovered: 2,172,251Death: 22,264
-
Italy
2,220,361
ItalyConfirmed: 2,220,361Active: 571,055Recovered: 1,572,015Death: 77,291
-
Germany
1,869,306
GermanyConfirmed: 1,869,306Active: 356,048Recovered: 1,474,000Death: 39,258
-
Pakistan
497,510
PakistanConfirmed: 497,510Active: 33,124Recovered: 453,828Death: 10,558
-
China
87,331
ChinaConfirmed: 87,331Active: 521Recovered: 82,176Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 8/1: Amid the fear of mutant coranavirus strain, which is spreading fast is India, an Air India flight carrying 246 passengers from the UK has landed in the national capital. The mutant coronavirus strain was first detected in UK.
The Indian Government had suspended the the flights to and from UK on December 23 over the mutant coronavirus strain, which is believed to be 70% more contegious.
The flights between the two countries resumed even after the mutant corona strain cases in India is rising. Currently the there are 73 cases in India.
According to the government, 30 flights will operate every week – 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This will stand till 23 January, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has said.