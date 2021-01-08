India-UK Flights Resume, Air India plane carrying 246 passengers from the UK lands in Delhi

COVID-19 Updates World 88,528,033 World Confirmed: 88,528,033 Active: 22,997,487 Recovered: 63,623,473 Death: 1,907,073

New Delhi, 8/1: Amid the fear of mutant coranavirus strain, which is spreading fast is India, an Air India flight carrying 246 passengers from the UK has landed in the national capital. The mutant coronavirus strain was first detected in UK.

The Indian Government had suspended the the flights to and from UK on December 23 over the mutant coronavirus strain, which is believed to be 70% more contegious.

The flights between the two countries resumed even after the mutant corona strain cases in India is rising. Currently the there are 73 cases in India.

According to the government, 30 flights will operate every week – 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This will stand till 23 January, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has said.