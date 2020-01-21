India Under 19 team thrashed Japan Under 19 Team

Bloemfontein,21/1: Indian under 19 teams thrashed Japan Under 19 team by 10 wickets. Japan was bowled out for just 41 runs. 5 Japanese batsman could not open their account. Ravi Bishnoi claimed 4 wickets. This is Under 19 crickets 3rd lowest ever total. None of the Japanese batsmen reached the double-digit score.

Indian U19 team chased down the total with ease with 10 wickets in hand with Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 29 of 18 balls and Kumar Kushagra scored 13 of 11 balls. Ravi Bishnoi is adjudged as the Man of the Match.