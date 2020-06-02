India will get its growth back : PM Modi

New Delhi, 2/6: While addressing the inaugural session of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) annual session 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government taking all possible measures to boost economy and India will surely get its growth back. The government is looking forward to long term growth. The government has two key responsibilities, to fight against the coronavirus and to boost the nation’s economy.
