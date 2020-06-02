Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy M01 launched in India

Samsung India has launched its latest mid-range smartphones Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy M01 in India today.

Samsung Galaxy M11 will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB. There is a triple rear camera setup on the handset that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and f/2.2 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens, placed in a hole-punch on the top left corner.

Samsung Galaxy M01 will feature a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera will be placed in a traditional notch and the battery unit is said to be rated at 4,000mA. Expect the phone to feature a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.