India wins hearts with its vaccine diplomacy

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,064,075
    World
    Confirmed: 111,064,075
    Active: 22,627,422
    Recovered: 85,978,871
    Death: 2,457,782
  • USA 28,544,620
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,544,620
    Active: 9,329,886
    Recovered: 18,708,770
    Death: 505,964
  • India 10,976,388
    India
    Confirmed: 10,976,388
    Active: 144,673
    Recovered: 10,675,478
    Death: 156,237
  • Brazil 10,030,626
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,030,626
    Active: 791,770
    Recovered: 8,995,246
    Death: 243,610
  • Russia 4,139,031
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,139,031
    Active: 376,686
    Recovered: 3,679,949
    Death: 82,396
  • UK 4,095,269
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,095,269
    Active: 1,644,348
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,920
  • Italy 2,780,882
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,780,882
    Active: 382,448
    Recovered: 2,303,199
    Death: 95,235
  • Turkey 2,624,019
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,624,019
    Active: 84,568
    Recovered: 2,511,548
    Death: 27,903
  • Germany 2,373,892
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,373,892
    Active: 129,954
    Recovered: 2,176,300
    Death: 67,638
  • Pakistan 568,506
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 568,506
    Active: 24,139
    Recovered: 531,840
    Death: 12,527
  • China 89,816
    China
    Confirmed: 89,816
    Active: 484
    Recovered: 84,696
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi,20/2:India is being praised all over the world for providing vaccines of millions of vaccines to poor countries in the war against Coronavirus. Despite this, many rich countries are hoarding vaccine vaccines for their citizens. After supplying the corona virus vaccine to neighboring countries, India is now giving vaccines to Caribbean countries. According to a report by Bloomberg, Caribbean countries were left behind in the war with Corona, but the supply of vaccine from India has supported them. The Indian government has recently supplied or sold vaccines to neighboring countries Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Seychelles and Maldives. The vaccine made in India provides alternatives to other countries compared to the Chinese vaccine. Beijing is trying to sell its vaccine all over the world. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India now plans to supply the vaccine to a total of 49 countries including Latin America, Caribbean countries, Asia and the continent of Africa, this vaccine will be made available free of cost. India has now distributed 22.9 million vaccines under “Vaccine Friendship”, of which 64.7 lakh vaccines have been given as grants. On Thursday, the Internal Affairs Minister of the Dominion Republic, Rachael Pena, said that India has given 30,000 vaccines of the Corona virus vaccine to her country. Apart from this, India has also provided 70 thousand vaccines to Dominica. These vaccine vaccines will be enough to immunize the entire population of Dominica. Earlier this month, India provided 10,000 vaccines to Barbadose.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
