India wins hearts with its vaccine diplomacy

New Delhi,20/2:India is being praised all over the world for providing vaccines of millions of vaccines to poor countries in the war against Coronavirus. Despite this, many rich countries are hoarding vaccine vaccines for their citizens. After supplying the corona virus vaccine to neighboring countries, India is now giving vaccines to Caribbean countries. According to a report by Bloomberg, Caribbean countries were left behind in the war with Corona, but the supply of vaccine from India has supported them. The Indian government has recently supplied or sold vaccines to neighboring countries Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Seychelles and Maldives. The vaccine made in India provides alternatives to other countries compared to the Chinese vaccine. Beijing is trying to sell its vaccine all over the world. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India now plans to supply the vaccine to a total of 49 countries including Latin America, Caribbean countries, Asia and the continent of Africa, this vaccine will be made available free of cost. India has now distributed 22.9 million vaccines under “Vaccine Friendship”, of which 64.7 lakh vaccines have been given as grants. On Thursday, the Internal Affairs Minister of the Dominion Republic, Rachael Pena, said that India has given 30,000 vaccines of the Corona virus vaccine to her country. Apart from this, India has also provided 70 thousand vaccines to Dominica. These vaccine vaccines will be enough to immunize the entire population of Dominica. Earlier this month, India provided 10,000 vaccines to Barbadose.