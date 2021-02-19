Shooter Manu Bhaker insulted by the Air India official

-
New Delhi, 20/2: In this country, if the cricketer goes to the airport, the entire airlines are put in his favor, people flock to get a glimpse of him, but in other sports, those who illuminate the name of India have to face many times of misconduct. Something similar has happened with star shooter Manu Bhaker. Manu Bhaker faced misbehavior at Delhi Airport. Air India stopped him from boarding the flight and demanded Rs 10200 from her.
Manu Bhakar then complained to the Air India staff via Twitter and sought help from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. In his tweet, Manu Bhaker also tagged PM Modi. After this tweet by Manu Bhakar, the Sports Ministry came into action and the Sports Minister Rijiju himself helped this shooter.