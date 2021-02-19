Shooter Manu Bhaker insulted by the Air India official

COVID-19 Updates World 111,072,995 World Confirmed: 111,072,995 Active: 22,619,885 Recovered: 85,995,168 Death: 2,457,942

USA 28,544,620 USA Confirmed: 28,544,620 Active: 9,329,886 Recovered: 18,708,770 Death: 505,964

India 10,976,388 India Confirmed: 10,976,388 Active: 144,673 Recovered: 10,675,478 Death: 156,237

Brazil 10,030,626 Brazil Confirmed: 10,030,626 Active: 791,770 Recovered: 8,995,246 Death: 243,610

Russia 4,139,031 Russia Confirmed: 4,139,031 Active: 376,686 Recovered: 3,679,949 Death: 82,396

UK 4,095,269 UK Confirmed: 4,095,269 Active: 1,644,348 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 119,920

Italy 2,780,882 Italy Confirmed: 2,780,882 Active: 382,448 Recovered: 2,303,199 Death: 95,235

Turkey 2,624,019 Turkey Confirmed: 2,624,019 Active: 84,568 Recovered: 2,511,548 Death: 27,903

Germany 2,373,892 Germany Confirmed: 2,373,892 Active: 129,954 Recovered: 2,176,300 Death: 67,638

Pakistan 568,506 Pakistan Confirmed: 568,506 Active: 24,139 Recovered: 531,840 Death: 12,527

China 89,816 China Confirmed: 89,816 Active: 484 Recovered: 84,696 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 20/2: In this country, if the cricketer goes to the airport, the entire airlines are put in his favor, people flock to get a glimpse of him, but in other sports, those who illuminate the name of India have to face many times of misconduct. Something similar has happened with star shooter Manu Bhaker. Manu Bhaker faced misbehavior at Delhi Airport. Air India stopped him from boarding the flight and demanded Rs 10200 from her.

Manu Bhakar then complained to the Air India staff via Twitter and sought help from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. In his tweet, Manu Bhaker also tagged PM Modi. After this tweet by Manu Bhakar, the Sports Ministry came into action and the Sports Minister Rijiju himself helped this shooter.