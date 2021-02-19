Shooter Manu Bhaker insulted by the Air India official

FeaturedSportsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,072,995
    World
    Confirmed: 111,072,995
    Active: 22,619,885
    Recovered: 85,995,168
    Death: 2,457,942
  • USA 28,544,620
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,544,620
    Active: 9,329,886
    Recovered: 18,708,770
    Death: 505,964
  • India 10,976,388
    India
    Confirmed: 10,976,388
    Active: 144,673
    Recovered: 10,675,478
    Death: 156,237
  • Brazil 10,030,626
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,030,626
    Active: 791,770
    Recovered: 8,995,246
    Death: 243,610
  • Russia 4,139,031
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,139,031
    Active: 376,686
    Recovered: 3,679,949
    Death: 82,396
  • UK 4,095,269
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,095,269
    Active: 1,644,348
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,920
  • Italy 2,780,882
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,780,882
    Active: 382,448
    Recovered: 2,303,199
    Death: 95,235
  • Turkey 2,624,019
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,624,019
    Active: 84,568
    Recovered: 2,511,548
    Death: 27,903
  • Germany 2,373,892
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,373,892
    Active: 129,954
    Recovered: 2,176,300
    Death: 67,638
  • Pakistan 568,506
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 568,506
    Active: 24,139
    Recovered: 531,840
    Death: 12,527
  • China 89,816
    China
    Confirmed: 89,816
    Active: 484
    Recovered: 84,696
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 20/2: In this country, if the cricketer goes to the airport, the entire airlines are put in his favor, people flock to get a glimpse of him, but in other sports, those who illuminate the name of India have to face many times of misconduct. Something similar has happened with star shooter Manu Bhaker. Manu Bhaker faced misbehavior at Delhi Airport. Air India stopped him from boarding the flight and demanded Rs 10200 from her.

 

Manu Bhakar then complained to the Air India staff via Twitter and sought help from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. In his tweet, Manu Bhaker also tagged PM Modi. After this tweet by Manu Bhakar, the Sports Ministry came into action and the Sports Minister Rijiju himself helped this shooter.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.