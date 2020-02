Perth, 24/2: Indian women’s cricket team sets a target of 143 against Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat first. Though, Taniya Bhatia departed early. But Shefali Verma provided India a flying start. Verma scored 39 of 17 balls and Rodrigues scored 34 of 37 balls. Harmanpreet failed again. For Bangladesh Khatun and Ghosh took 2 wickets each.