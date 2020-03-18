INDIAN COAST GUARD GOT A SHOT IN THE ARM BASING OF ICGS VARAD AT PARADIP

Paradip, 18/3: The North-Eastern sea border got a major fillip on 18 Mar 20 when Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad joined the fleet at Paradip. The ship has joined as the third Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) class of Indian Coast Guard ship under the operational control of Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North-East), Kolkata, The ship will be deployed extensively off Odisha Coast and for EEZ surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard Charter, to safeguard maritime interests of India.

ICGS Varad is the fifth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) indigenously designed and constructed by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Katupalli. The ship was commissioned on 28 Feb 2020 and based at Paradip. This 98 mtr ship is fitted with state-of-the art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery. She is equipped with 30 mm and 12.7 mm guns with FDS for enhancing the fighting efficiency. The other special features onboard are Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Automated Power Management System (APMS) and High Power External Fire Fighting System. The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats including two rigid hull inflatable boats for swift boarding operations, Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Maritime Patrol operations. The ship is also capable of carrying Pollution Response equipment for oil spill response at sea. The ship draws approx 2100 tons (GRT) and is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines and attain a maximum speed of 26 Knots, with an endurance of 5000 nautical miles. The sustenance and reach, coupled with the latest and modern equipment and systems, provides her the capability to perform the role of Command platform to accomplish the Coast Guard charter of duties.

ICGS Varad is commanded by Commandant Pintu Bag and has a complement of 11 Officers and 91 Men.