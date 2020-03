West Bengal, 20/3: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee died at the age of 83 after battling a prolonged illness. He was on life support at a hospital since March 3 in Kolkata and breathed his last at 12:40 pm.

Banerjee represented Eastern Railways throughout his career and had never played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

During his time with the national team, Banerjee managed to bag 65 international goals in 84 appearances.