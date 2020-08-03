Indian Football team Captain Sunil Chhetri turns 36

Indian football team captain Sunil Chetri celebrated his 36th birthday today. Fans poured wishes on social media. Sunil Chhetri is India’s most capped player. Chhetri is also the 2nd highest scorer in international football with 72 goals. He is also the Padma Shri recipient and Arjun award recipient.

