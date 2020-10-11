Indian railways to replace all the non-AC coaches with AC coaches

Indian Railways has decided to replace non-AC coaches with only AC coaches in high-speed trains running at speeds of 130-160 km per hour. Also, putting an end to all the speculation, the Railways said that non-AC coaches will continue to run in trains running at a speed of 110 km per hour. Railways are expanding their tracks’ capacity to enable passengers to reach their destination in more comfort, convenience, and in less time.

AC coaches are technically necessary for high-speed trains

Railways said that it is technically necessary to install AC coaches in trains running at a speed of more than 130 km per hour. Given the factors of wind and weather, only certain types of coaches can be run at high speed. Therefore, Indian Railways is working on a comprehensive plan to upgrade its rail network to high-speed capacity. Work is going on to run trains at speeds of 130 to 160 km per hour on the Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonal tracks. Railways clearly said that this does not mean that non-AC coaches of all trains are being converted into AC coaches.