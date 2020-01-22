Indian squad for New Zeland announced , Sikhar , Hardik ruled out

Mumbai,22/1: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 16-man India squad for the forthcoming ODI series against the Black Caps in New Zealand.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled of the ODI and T20I series after he sustained an injury in his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday (January 19).

“An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromioclavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling, and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy,” the BCCI said in a press release.

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson will replace Dhawan in the five-match T20I series, while Prithvi Shaw will take his spot in the three-match ODI series.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav.