Indian Walter White: Hyderabad PhD Scholar held for producing drugs in a secret facility

Hyderabad, 13/12: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Ph.D. scholar for manufacturing and supplying Meow Meow drug (also known as Mephedrone, 4Methylmethcathinone or 4-methylephedrone) at a secret lab in Hyderabad.
The DRI intercepted the manufacturer and the receiver during an exchange and seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth 63.12 lakh from their possession. A raid was also conducted at the manufacturer’s house, and the officials recovered Rs 12.40 lakh and 112 grams of Mephedrone samples from there. Apart from the aforesaid drug, raw materials procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 219.5 kg — which is sufficient to manufacture another 15-20 kg Mephedrone — were seized from the clandestine lab in the outskirts of Hyderabad.
The manufacturer is a Ph.D. in Chemistry and worked in the pharma sector earlier. He has manufactured and sold more than 100 kg Mephedrone in the past one year. Investigation revealed that a Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacturing of Mephedrone in this case. Two persons, including the mastermind, were arrested on Friday.