Indian Walter White: Hyderabad PhD Scholar held for producing drugs in a secret facility

Crime
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 72,220,488
    World
    Confirmed: 72,220,488
    Active: 19,999,745
    Recovered: 50,606,875
    Death: 1,613,868
  • USA 16,549,366
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,549,366
    Active: 6,599,959
    Recovered: 9,644,325
    Death: 305,082
  • India 9,859,615
    India
    Confirmed: 9,859,615
    Active: 359,037
    Recovered: 9,357,513
    Death: 143,065
  • Brazil 6,880,595
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,880,595
    Active: 729,746
    Recovered: 5,969,706
    Death: 181,143
  • Russia 2,653,928
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,653,928
    Active: 500,752
    Recovered: 2,106,235
    Death: 46,941
  • UK 1,830,956
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,830,956
    Active: 1,766,930
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,026
  • Italy 1,825,775
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,825,775
    Active: 684,848
    Recovered: 1,076,891
    Death: 64,036
  • Turkey 1,809,809
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,809,809
    Active: 212,045
    Recovered: 1,581,565
    Death: 16,199
  • Germany 1,320,592
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,320,592
    Active: 340,921
    Recovered: 957,500
    Death: 22,171
  • Pakistan 438,425
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 438,425
    Active: 46,629
    Recovered: 383,000
    Death: 8,796
  • China 86,725
    China
    Confirmed: 86,725
    Active: 306
    Recovered: 81,785
    Death: 4,634

Hyderabad, 13/12: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Ph.D. scholar for manufacturing and supplying Meow Meow drug (also known as Mephedrone, 4Methylmethcathinone or 4-methylephedrone) at a secret lab in Hyderabad.

The DRI intercepted the manufacturer and the receiver during an exchange and seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth 63.12 lakh from their possession. A raid was also conducted at the manufacturer’s house, and the officials recovered Rs 12.40 lakh and 112 grams of Mephedrone samples from there. Apart from the aforesaid drug, raw materials procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 219.5 kg — which is sufficient to manufacture another 15-20 kg Mephedrone — were seized from the clandestine lab in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The manufacturer is a Ph.D. in Chemistry and worked in the pharma sector earlier. He has manufactured and sold more than 100 kg Mephedrone in the past one year. Investigation revealed that a Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacturing of Mephedrone in this case. Two persons, including the mastermind, were arrested on Friday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.