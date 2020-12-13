Indian Walter White: Hyderabad PhD Scholar held for producing drugs in a secret facility

COVID-19 Updates World 72,220,488 World Confirmed: 72,220,488 Active: 19,999,745 Recovered: 50,606,875 Death: 1,613,868

USA 16,549,366 USA Confirmed: 16,549,366 Active: 6,599,959 Recovered: 9,644,325 Death: 305,082

India 9,859,615 India Confirmed: 9,859,615 Active: 359,037 Recovered: 9,357,513 Death: 143,065

Brazil 6,880,595 Brazil Confirmed: 6,880,595 Active: 729,746 Recovered: 5,969,706 Death: 181,143

Russia 2,653,928 Russia Confirmed: 2,653,928 Active: 500,752 Recovered: 2,106,235 Death: 46,941

UK 1,830,956 UK Confirmed: 1,830,956 Active: 1,766,930 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,026

Italy 1,825,775 Italy Confirmed: 1,825,775 Active: 684,848 Recovered: 1,076,891 Death: 64,036

Turkey 1,809,809 Turkey Confirmed: 1,809,809 Active: 212,045 Recovered: 1,581,565 Death: 16,199

Germany 1,320,592 Germany Confirmed: 1,320,592 Active: 340,921 Recovered: 957,500 Death: 22,171

Pakistan 438,425 Pakistan Confirmed: 438,425 Active: 46,629 Recovered: 383,000 Death: 8,796

China 86,725 China Confirmed: 86,725 Active: 306 Recovered: 81,785 Death: 4,634

Hyderabad, 13/12: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Ph.D. scholar for manufacturing and supplying Meow Meow drug (also known as Mephedrone, 4Methylmethcathinone or 4-methylephedrone) at a secret lab in Hyderabad.

The DRI intercepted the manufacturer and the receiver during an exchange and seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth 63.12 lakh from their possession. A raid was also conducted at the manufacturer’s house, and the officials recovered Rs 12.40 lakh and 112 grams of Mephedrone samples from there. Apart from the aforesaid drug, raw materials procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 219.5 kg — which is sufficient to manufacture another 15-20 kg Mephedrone — were seized from the clandestine lab in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The manufacturer is a Ph.D. in Chemistry and worked in the pharma sector earlier. He has manufactured and sold more than 100 kg Mephedrone in the past one year. Investigation revealed that a Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacturing of Mephedrone in this case. Two persons, including the mastermind, were arrested on Friday.