Indian Women’s team in the Final of T20 World Cup

Sydney,5/3: The semi-final match played between India and England women’s team at Australia’s Sydney Cricket Ground has been canceled due to rain. With this, Team India has reached the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time.

On Thursday, the Indian women’s cricket team was ready to take on England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). But the match was canceled due to rain. With this, Team India got the benefit of being at the top of their group’s point table and got the ticket for the final directly.

Explain that according to the ICC rules, it was mandatory to have a match of 10-10 overs for the decision in the match. But the ICC canceled the semi-final match due to lack of rain. It also announced that Team India reached the final.