India’s first Kisan Rail to start between these states from August 7

India’s first Kisan Rail will start from August 7 between Maharashtra’s Devlali and Bihar’s Danapur. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will flag off via video conferencing.

The train will start at 11 am and scheduled to reach the Danpur on August 8 at 6:45 pm. The train will cover 1519 kilometers in around 32 hours.