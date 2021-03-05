Indigo passenger says he is Corona Positive just before take off

-
New Delhi, 5/3: A passenger in the Indigo flight stated just before the take-off that he is infected with the Coronavirus. The incident forced the pilot to return to the parking bay for the safety of the passengers.
The IndiGo flight 6E-286 was ready to take-off for Pune when the man told the cabin crew that he was COVID-19 positive and showed them documents to prove it.
According to the reports, the pilot of the Airbus A320 Neo radioed the ground controllers about the situation and decided to return.
The seats were disinfected and seat covers changed before the flight could take off again.
The COVID-19 positive passenger was sent to south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital’s Covid facility in an ambulance.