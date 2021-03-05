Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK’s List of Candidates out. Know details.

-
World
116,341,687
WorldConfirmed: 116,341,687Active: 21,773,690Recovered: 91,984,322Death: 2,583,675
-
USA
29,527,245
USAConfirmed: 29,527,245Active: 8,899,859Recovered: 20,093,745Death: 533,641
-
India
11,173,761
IndiaConfirmed: 11,173,761Active: 176,283Recovered: 10,839,894Death: 157,584
-
Brazil
10,796,506
BrazilConfirmed: 10,796,506Active: 898,298Recovered: 9,637,020Death: 261,188
-
Russia
4,301,159
RussiaConfirmed: 4,301,159Active: 327,553Recovered: 3,885,321Death: 88,285
-
UK
4,201,358
UKConfirmed: 4,201,358Active: 980,769Recovered: 3,096,564Death: 124,025
-
Italy
2,999,119
ItalyConfirmed: 2,999,119Active: 446,439Recovered: 2,453,706Death: 98,974
-
Turkey
2,746,158
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,746,158Active: 116,182Recovered: 2,601,137Death: 28,839
-
Germany
2,484,306
GermanyConfirmed: 2,484,306Active: 120,199Recovered: 2,292,100Death: 72,007
-
Pakistan
587,014
PakistanConfirmed: 587,014Active: 17,117Recovered: 556,769Death: 13,128
-
China
89,952
ChinaConfirmed: 89,952Active: 178Recovered: 85,138Death: 4,636
Chennai, 5/3: Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK has issued its first list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly election. The list includes the names of six candidates, including CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.
The CM will contest from the Edappadi assembly constituency in his home district of Salem, his deputy will fight polls from Bodinayakanur.
Other candidates include D Jayakumar for Royapuram, CV Shanmugam for Villupuram, SP Shanmuganathan for Srivaigundam, and S Thenmozhi for Nilakottai assembly constituency.
மாண்புமிகு முதல்வர் திரு. எடப்பாடி கே. பழனிசாமி, மாண்புமிகு துணை முதல்வர் திரு. ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் ஆகியோரின் முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு.
சட்டமன்ற பேரவை பொது தேர்தல் – 2021
கழக வேட்பாளர்கள் முதல் பட்டியல். pic.twitter.com/l73K5aoEqF
— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) March 5, 2021
The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will have single-phase polling on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.