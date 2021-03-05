Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK’s List of Candidates out. Know details.

Chennai, 5/3: Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK has issued its first list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly election. The list includes the names of six candidates, including CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

The CM will contest from the Edappadi assembly constituency in his home district of Salem, his deputy will fight polls from Bodinayakanur.

Other candidates include D Jayakumar for Royapuram, CV Shanmugam for Villupuram, SP Shanmuganathan for Srivaigundam, and S Thenmozhi for Nilakottai assembly constituency.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will have single-phase polling on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.