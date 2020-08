Indore bags the cleanest city of India 4 times in a row

In a recent development, Indore city is regarded as the cleanest city of India in the recent nationwide annual cleanliness survey, ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’.

Surat is the second cleanest city of India. Navi Mumbai bagged the third spot.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to share the news.