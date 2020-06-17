International Space University pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The International Space University located in France paid its tribute to late versatile actor Sushant Si Singh Rajput. The University tweeted about this on his official twitter handle“We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr. Singh Rajput was a believer and a strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg.”

“Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family, and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world,”

Sushant was an Engineering student and had a keen interest in the Cosmos and astrophysics.