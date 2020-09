After many speculations and delays, the schedule for the cash-rich Indian premier league to be released today. After 13 cases of the coronavirus in the Chennai Super Kings team were reported, the release date of the schedule was delayed.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan announced that if the COVID test reports are negative, then Chennai Super Kings might start training on Friday itself with the exception of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive.