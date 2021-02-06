IPL 2021: 1097 Players register for this year’s IPL Auction

-
World
105,957,127
WorldConfirmed: 105,957,127Active: 25,906,448Recovered: 77,740,520Death: 2,310,159
-
USA
27,407,324
USAConfirmed: 27,407,324Active: 9,790,450Recovered: 17,146,169Death: 470,705
-
India
10,815,222
IndiaConfirmed: 10,815,222Active: 150,476Recovered: 10,509,790Death: 154,956
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,911,573
UKConfirmed: 3,911,573Active: 1,937,664Recovered: 1,862,645Death: 111,264
-
Italy
2,611,659
ItalyConfirmed: 2,611,659Active: 429,118Recovered: 2,091,923Death: 90,618
-
Turkey
2,516,889
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,516,889Active: 85,896Recovered: 2,404,416Death: 26,577
-
Germany
2,276,371
GermanyConfirmed: 2,276,371Active: 193,810Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,661
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 6/2: The auction for the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 will take place on February 18. A total of 1097 players have registered for the marquee tournament, out of which 814 are Indian players and 283 are overseas players.
Out of the 283 foreign players maximum are from West Indies with 56. Australia has the second-most players in the auction with 42 players. Similarly, 38 players are from South Africa, 31 from Sri Lanka, 29 from New Zealand, 21 from England, and 5 from Bangladesh.
Among the associate nations 9 players have registered from UAE, 8 from Nepal, 7 from Scotland, and 2 each from Ireland, USA, Zimbabwe, and 1 player from the Netherlands.
A total of 61 spots are up for grabs this season. “If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players),” said a media release from BCCI.
Here is the breakdown of the categories of players registered:
Capped Indian (21 players)
Capped International (186 players)
Associate (27 players)
Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)
Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)
Uncapped Indians (743 players)
Uncapped International (68 players)