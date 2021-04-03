IPL 2021: Csk vs Dc Match under threat? Know Why!

COVID-19 Updates World 130,934,055 World Confirmed: 130,934,055 Active: 22,665,975 Recovered: 105,415,349 Death: 2,852,731

USA 31,315,968 USA Confirmed: 31,315,968 Active: 6,922,462 Recovered: 23,825,896 Death: 567,610

Brazil 12,912,379 Brazil Confirmed: 12,912,379 Active: 1,307,385 Recovered: 11,276,628 Death: 328,366

India 12,392,260 India Confirmed: 12,392,260 Active: 658,878 Recovered: 11,569,241 Death: 164,141

Russia 4,572,077 Russia Confirmed: 4,572,077 Active: 276,191 Recovered: 4,195,869 Death: 100,017

UK 4,353,668 UK Confirmed: 4,353,668 Active: 353,365 Recovered: 3,873,487 Death: 126,816

Italy 3,629,000 Italy Confirmed: 3,629,000 Active: 565,295 Recovered: 2,953,377 Death: 110,328

Turkey 3,400,296 Turkey Confirmed: 3,400,296 Active: 308,942 Recovered: 3,059,462 Death: 31,892

Germany 2,872,379 Germany Confirmed: 2,872,379 Active: 234,558 Recovered: 2,560,400 Death: 77,421

Pakistan 682,888 Pakistan Confirmed: 682,888 Active: 58,500 Recovered: 609,691 Death: 14,697

China 90,252 China Confirmed: 90,252 Active: 203 Recovered: 85,413 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/4: Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in India. Amid all this, IPL is to be played in 6 cities of the country from 9 April. The news that is coming now from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will definitely increase the tension of the BCCI.

Before the IPL 2021, 8 ground staff of the Wankhede Stadium have been found positive in the COVID-19 test. In such a situation, the question arises whether BCCI will continue to organize matches in Mumbai or is it possible to change it.

The IPL 2021 match will be played on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium. This match will be between MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant.