IPL 2021: Csk vs Dc Match under threat? Know Why!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 3/4: Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in India. Amid all this, IPL is to be played in 6 cities of the country from 9 April. The news that is coming now from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will definitely increase the tension of the BCCI.

Before the IPL 2021, 8 ground staff of the Wankhede Stadium have been found positive in the COVID-19 test. In such a situation, the question arises whether BCCI will continue to organize matches in Mumbai or is it possible to change it.

The IPL 2021 match will be played on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium. This match will be between MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant.

