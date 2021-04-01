IPL 2021: Trouble for CSK as This Fast Bowler Pulls Out of the Tournament

New Delhi, 1/4: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has decided to give this years’s IPL a miss.

Hazlewood was set to depart for India with Australia’s IPL-bound players today, but the pacer has decided to give this year’s IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family.

“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We’ve got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh T20 tour potentially thrown on the end of that,” cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

“Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That’s the decision I’ve made, and it sits pretty well with me,” he added.

Hazlewood is not the first player to pull out of this season of IPL. Previously RCB’s Joshua Philippe and SRH’s all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had pulled out of the tournament.