IPL 2021: Trouble for CSK as This Fast Bowler Pulls Out of the Tournament

-
World
129,514,034
WorldConfirmed: 129,514,034Active: 22,238,894Recovered: 104,446,044Death: 2,829,096
-
USA
31,166,344
USAConfirmed: 31,166,344Active: 6,927,626Recovered: 23,673,462Death: 565,256
-
Brazil
12,753,258
BrazilConfirmed: 12,753,258Active: 1,261,435Recovered: 11,169,937Death: 321,886
-
India
12,221,665
IndiaConfirmed: 12,221,665Active: 584,022Recovered: 11,474,683Death: 162,960
-
Russia
4,545,095
RussiaConfirmed: 4,545,095Active: 280,073Recovered: 4,166,172Death: 98,850
-
UK
4,345,788
UKConfirmed: 4,345,788Active: 371,724Recovered: 3,847,351Death: 126,713
-
Italy
3,584,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,584,899Active: 562,508Recovered: 2,913,045Death: 109,346
-
Turkey
3,317,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,317,182Active: 271,419Recovered: 3,014,226Death: 31,537
-
Germany
2,830,335
GermanyConfirmed: 2,830,335Active: 218,296Recovered: 2,535,000Death: 77,039
-
Pakistan
672,931
PakistanConfirmed: 672,931Active: 53,127Recovered: 605,274Death: 14,530
-
China
90,217
ChinaConfirmed: 90,217Active: 187Recovered: 85,394Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 1/4: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has decided to give this years’s IPL a miss.
Hazlewood was set to depart for India with Australia’s IPL-bound players today, but the pacer has decided to give this year’s IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family.
“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We’ve got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh T20 tour potentially thrown on the end of that,” cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.
“Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That’s the decision I’ve made, and it sits pretty well with me,” he added.
Exclusive: Josh Hazlewood has withdrawn from his #IPL stint with @ChennaiIPL & hopes to be playing the #SheffieldShield final in a fortnight | @samuelfez https://t.co/y9ZcYGH6li pic.twitter.com/d3fcALQPyv
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 31, 2021
Hazlewood is not the first player to pull out of this season of IPL. Previously RCB’s Joshua Philippe and SRH’s all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had pulled out of the tournament.