IPL auction – Cummins,Maxwell, Morris bags jackpot

Kolkatta, 19/12- Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping 10 cr 75 lakhs. Eoin Morgan will be joining KKR for 5.25 cr. Jason Roy goes to DC for 1.5 cr. robin Uthappa will be donning the jersey of Rajasthan Royals for 3 cr. Finch will be playing for RCB and Woakes will play for Delhi Capitals. Chris Lynn went to Mumbai Indians for 1.5cr. Finch will for RCB for 4.4cr.

No bids for Cheteswar Pujara, Yusuf Pathan and Hanuma Bihari, de Grandhome remain unsold.

Patt Cumins created a whirlwind in the auction. KKR outbid everyone to snap up Cummins for 15.50 cr. He is expected to be the highest bid player in this auction.

Sam Curran goes to CSK for 5.5 cr.

Chris Morris will play for RCB for 10cr. Excellent buy.