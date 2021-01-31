IPL is Back in India, BCCI to host the Tournament in 5 Venues

-
World
103,138,684
WorldConfirmed: 103,138,684Active: 26,135,427Recovered: 74,773,752Death: 2,229,505
-
USA
26,655,740
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
-
India
10,747,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
-
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
-
Russia
3,832,080
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
-
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
-
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
-
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
-
Germany
2,217,234
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
-
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
-
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 31/1: According to the latest reports the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) will host the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. The last season of this popular league was played in UAE due to the rise in COVID 19 cases in India.
The BCCI has finalized five venues across Mumbai and Pune. They are Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association(MCA) stadium on the outskirts of Pune, according to a report in The Times of India.
The report also stated that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera could be the venue for the playoffs of the league.
While speaking to PTI BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said, “We are working on having the IPL in India and we are hopeful that we would be able to organize it. We are not even thinking of a back-up also at this point in time, we are wanting to do it here. India is probably safer than UAE at this point. Hopefully, the situation remains stable and keeps improving and we will have it here.”
The auction for next season will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The franchises have announced their releases and retention for the season last week.