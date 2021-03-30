IPL Team News: Punjab Kings Unveil New Jersey Ahead of New Season!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 30/3: Punjab Kings are changing their setup completely before IPL 2021. They changed their team’s name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings, now they have changed their jersey for the upcoming season. Punjab Kings revealed the new jersey, predominantly red, on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings also announced that they would be wearing golden helmets in IPL 2021. They will join the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore who have sported golden helmets over the last few years.

 

