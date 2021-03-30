IPL Team News: Punjab Kings Unveil New Jersey Ahead of New Season!

COVID-19 Updates World 128,341,301 World Confirmed: 128,341,301 Active: 21,984,730 Recovered: 103,549,866 Death: 2,806,705

USA 31,033,801 USA Confirmed: 31,033,801 Active: 6,961,375 Recovered: 23,509,220 Death: 563,206

Brazil 12,577,354 Brazil Confirmed: 12,577,354 Active: 1,293,839 Recovered: 10,969,247 Death: 314,268

India 12,095,855 India Confirmed: 12,095,855 Active: 540,687 Recovered: 11,393,021 Death: 162,147

Russia 4,536,820 Russia Confirmed: 4,536,820 Active: 282,382 Recovered: 4,155,996 Death: 98,442

UK 4,337,696 UK Confirmed: 4,337,696 Active: 389,902 Recovered: 3,821,179 Death: 126,615

Italy 3,544,957 Italy Confirmed: 3,544,957 Active: 565,993 Recovered: 2,870,614 Death: 108,350

Turkey 3,240,577 Turkey Confirmed: 3,240,577 Active: 234,239 Recovered: 2,975,108 Death: 31,230

Germany 2,796,400 Germany Confirmed: 2,796,400 Active: 211,901 Recovered: 2,507,900 Death: 76,599

Pakistan 663,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 663,200 Active: 48,566 Recovered: 600,278 Death: 14,356

China 90,190 China Confirmed: 90,190 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,381 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 30/3: Punjab Kings are changing their setup completely before IPL 2021. They changed their team’s name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings, now they have changed their jersey for the upcoming season. Punjab Kings revealed the new jersey, predominantly red, on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings also announced that they would be wearing golden helmets in IPL 2021. They will join the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore who have sported golden helmets over the last few years.