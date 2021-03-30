IPL Team News: Punjab Kings Unveil New Jersey Ahead of New Season!

-
World
128,341,301
WorldConfirmed: 128,341,301Active: 21,984,730Recovered: 103,549,866Death: 2,806,705
-
USA
31,033,801
USAConfirmed: 31,033,801Active: 6,961,375Recovered: 23,509,220Death: 563,206
-
Brazil
12,577,354
BrazilConfirmed: 12,577,354Active: 1,293,839Recovered: 10,969,247Death: 314,268
-
India
12,095,855
IndiaConfirmed: 12,095,855Active: 540,687Recovered: 11,393,021Death: 162,147
-
Russia
4,536,820
RussiaConfirmed: 4,536,820Active: 282,382Recovered: 4,155,996Death: 98,442
-
UK
4,337,696
UKConfirmed: 4,337,696Active: 389,902Recovered: 3,821,179Death: 126,615
-
Italy
3,544,957
ItalyConfirmed: 3,544,957Active: 565,993Recovered: 2,870,614Death: 108,350
-
Turkey
3,240,577
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,240,577Active: 234,239Recovered: 2,975,108Death: 31,230
-
Germany
2,796,400
GermanyConfirmed: 2,796,400Active: 211,901Recovered: 2,507,900Death: 76,599
-
Pakistan
663,200
PakistanConfirmed: 663,200Active: 48,566Recovered: 600,278Death: 14,356
-
China
90,190
ChinaConfirmed: 90,190Active: 173Recovered: 85,381Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 30/3: Punjab Kings are changing their setup completely before IPL 2021. They changed their team’s name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings, now they have changed their jersey for the upcoming season. Punjab Kings revealed the new jersey, predominantly red, on Tuesday.
Punjab Kings also announced that they would be wearing golden helmets in IPL 2021. They will join the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore who have sported golden helmets over the last few years.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫! ⌛
Reveal kar rahe hain assi, saddi new jersey 👕😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zLBoD0d5At
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 30, 2021