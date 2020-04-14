IPL to be held on October-November!

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has expressed his thoughts on whether the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be hosted in October-November. He said that“Right now, the picture is very hazy. We don’t even know when the lockdown will end and if we don’t know, how can we even have a meaningful discussion.”Once we get clarity from the government, we can then sit and take fresh stock of the situation. Any speculation about its future will be premature,”

Notably, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown period till May 3.