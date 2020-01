Baroda,4/1: Former Indian star all-rounder Irfan Pathan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Irfan played 29 tests,120 ODIS and 24 ODIS for the men in Blue.

Irfan debuted in December 2003 against Australia and claimed Matthew Hyden as his maiden wicket. Irfan will be remembered for his first over hat-trick against Pakistan and Man of the Match performance in the 2007 t20 world cup.

Currently, he is concentrating on his commentary career.