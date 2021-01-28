Is Deep Sidhu hiding in Haryana? Know the details here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 28/1: The Republic Day in Delhi turned violent when the Farm bill protestors created a ruckus at the Red Fort. The protestors marched towards Rajpath and took out the tri-color only to hoist the Sikh religious flag ‘Nishan Sahib’. One of the culprits of the violence was Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who instigated the protestors for the violent act.

According to the latest reports, the actor ran away after the sad incident took place. His phone was switched off between 12 pm and 12:30 pm on January 26 and January 27. The last location of the mobile phone is showing as Haryana.

Allegedly Sidhu has turned off his phone to avoid the police.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
