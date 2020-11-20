ISL 2020: The 7th season kicks off today with Kerala Blasters facing ATK Mohun Bagan

The D-Day for the Indian football fans has finally arrived as India’s biggest football league “Indian Super League” kicks off its seventh edition. This year, the tournament will be held only in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the 11 teams had lodged into their respective hotels and began their pre-season friendlies and today the first game will be played between Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan will start the match as favourites being the defending champion. But the Kerala based side will look to give a good competition.