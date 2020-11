Bhubaneswar, 20/11: Six universities of Odisha namely Khallikote University in Berhampur, Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar, GM University in Sambalpur, Utkal University in Bhubaneswar, FM University in Balasore, and North Odisha University in Baripada will get new vice-chancellors. This development is confirmed after the selection committees have sent their names to the Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal. He is likely to announce the name of the vice-chancellors within a week.