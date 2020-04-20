Israeli scientist obtained patent to fight Coronavirus

Tel Aviv, 20/4: An Israeli scientist working at Tel Aviv University in Israel has obtained a patent for vaccine design for viruses of the Coronavirus family. Tel Aviv University has issued a statement saying that this patent has been granted by the ‘United States Patent and Trademark Office’. According to the information found, this vaccine is capable of neutralizing the coronavirus (Covid19) by direct injuring to its structure.

The vaccine has been proposed by the University of George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences, Professor of School of Molecular Cell Biology and Biotechnology, Jonathan Garshoni. The statement said that it may take several months to develop the drug. After this, the phase of its clinical trial will begin. On the other hand, the WHO has also feared that there is no possibility of developing an effective vaccine to treat the deadly coronavirus in the recent past.

Garshoni gave information about the vaccine

Garshoni has said that research has shown that the virus first establishes a relationship with the protein of the human body cell and then penetrates the outer layer of the cell and enters it. After this, he starts infecting the cell. This happens in millions of cells of the body. Please tell that Garshoni has been working on the corona family of viruses for the last 15 years. He has also done a lot of research on SARS and Mars viruses.