ISRO Recruitment 2021: Bumper Opening for 10th and 12th pass in ISRO

WorldConfirmed: 131,468,234Active: 22,725,590Recovered: 105,881,369Death: 2,861,275
USAConfirmed: 31,383,126Active: 6,919,981Recovered: 23,894,632Death: 568,513
BrazilConfirmed: 12,953,597Active: 1,317,554Recovered: 11,305,746Death: 330,297
IndiaConfirmed: 12,485,509Active: 691,565Recovered: 11,629,289Death: 164,655
RussiaConfirmed: 4,580,894Active: 276,439Recovered: 4,204,081Death: 100,374
UKConfirmed: 4,357,091Active: 341,810Recovered: 3,888,455Death: 126,826
ItalyConfirmed: 3,650,247Active: 564,855Recovered: 2,974,688Death: 110,704
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,445,052Active: 330,298Recovered: 3,082,676Death: 32,078
GermanyConfirmed: 2,886,020Active: 239,118Recovered: 2,569,400Death: 77,502
PakistanConfirmed: 687,908Active: 60,072Recovered: 613,058Death: 14,778
ChinaConfirmed: 90,273Active: 215Recovered: 85,422Death: 4,636
Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) which works under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for the posts of Fireman A, Pharmacist A, and Lab Technician A. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply on or before 05 April 2021 in ISRO’s official website vssc.gov.in or http://isro.gov.in
Candidates interested in the job can also apply for these posts by visiting this link https://rmt.vssc.gov.in/RMT315/applyV1.jsp. Under this recruitment process, a total of 13 posts will be filled. Before submitting the application, candidates should read the official notification carefully so that there is no mistake in it.
Important dates for ISRO Recruitment 2021
Starting date for online application: 22 March 2021
Last date for online application: 05 April 2021
Vacancy details for ISRO Recruitment 2021
Pharmacist A: 03 posts
Lab Technician A: 02 posts
Fireman A: 08 posts
Educational Qualification for ISRO Recruitment 2021
Pharmacist A: Candidate should have passed 10th / 12th examination as well as diploma with First Division in Pharmacy.
Lab Technician A: The candidate should passed the 10th / 12th examination and must also have a diploma with First Division in Medical Laboratory Technology.
Fireman A: The candidate should passed the 10th / 12th examination and must also meet the prescribed Physical Fitness and Physical Efficiency Test Standards.