ISRO Recruitment 2021: Bumper Opening for 10th and 12th pass in ISRO

Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) which works under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for the posts of Fireman A, Pharmacist A, and Lab Technician A. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply on or before 05 April 2021 in ISRO’s official website vssc.gov.in or http://isro.gov.in

Candidates interested in the job can also apply for these posts by visiting this link https://rmt.vssc.gov.in/RMT315/applyV1.jsp. Under this recruitment process, a total of 13 posts will be filled. Before submitting the application, candidates should read the official notification carefully so that there is no mistake in it.

Important dates for ISRO Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application: 22 March 2021

Last date for online application: 05 April 2021

Vacancy details for ISRO Recruitment 2021

Pharmacist A: 03 posts

Lab Technician A: 02 posts

Fireman A: 08 posts

Educational Qualification for ISRO Recruitment 2021

Pharmacist A: Candidate should have passed 10th / 12th examination as well as diploma with First Division in Pharmacy.

Lab Technician A: The candidate should passed the 10th / 12th examination and must also have a diploma with First Division in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Fireman A: The candidate should passed the 10th / 12th examination and must also meet the prescribed Physical Fitness and Physical Efficiency Test Standards.