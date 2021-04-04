ISRO Recruitment 2021: Bumper Opening for 10th and 12th pass in ISRO

FeaturedCareer
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 131,468,234
    World
    Confirmed: 131,468,234
    Active: 22,725,590
    Recovered: 105,881,369
    Death: 2,861,275
  • USA 31,383,126
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,383,126
    Active: 6,919,981
    Recovered: 23,894,632
    Death: 568,513
  • Brazil 12,953,597
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,953,597
    Active: 1,317,554
    Recovered: 11,305,746
    Death: 330,297
  • India 12,485,509
    India
    Confirmed: 12,485,509
    Active: 691,565
    Recovered: 11,629,289
    Death: 164,655
  • Russia 4,580,894
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,580,894
    Active: 276,439
    Recovered: 4,204,081
    Death: 100,374
  • UK 4,357,091
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,357,091
    Active: 341,810
    Recovered: 3,888,455
    Death: 126,826
  • Italy 3,650,247
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,650,247
    Active: 564,855
    Recovered: 2,974,688
    Death: 110,704
  • Turkey 3,445,052
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,445,052
    Active: 330,298
    Recovered: 3,082,676
    Death: 32,078
  • Germany 2,886,020
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,886,020
    Active: 239,118
    Recovered: 2,569,400
    Death: 77,502
  • Pakistan 687,908
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 687,908
    Active: 60,072
    Recovered: 613,058
    Death: 14,778
  • China 90,273
    China
    Confirmed: 90,273
    Active: 215
    Recovered: 85,422
    Death: 4,636

Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) which works under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for the posts of Fireman A, Pharmacist A, and Lab Technician A. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply on or before 05 April 2021 in ISRO’s official website vssc.gov.in or http://isro.gov.in

Candidates interested in the job can also apply for these posts by visiting this link https://rmt.vssc.gov.in/RMT315/applyV1.jsp. Under this recruitment process, a total of 13 posts will be filled. Before submitting the application, candidates should read the official notification carefully so that there is no mistake in it.

Important dates for ISRO Recruitment 2021
Starting date for online application: 22 March 2021
Last date for online application: 05 April 2021

Vacancy details for ISRO Recruitment 2021
Pharmacist A: 03 posts
Lab Technician A: 02 posts
Fireman A: 08 posts

Educational Qualification for ISRO Recruitment 2021
Pharmacist A: Candidate should have passed 10th / 12th examination as well as diploma with First Division in Pharmacy.
Lab Technician A: The candidate should passed the 10th / 12th examination and must also have a diploma with First Division in Medical Laboratory Technology.
Fireman A: The candidate should passed the 10th / 12th examination and must also meet the prescribed Physical Fitness and Physical Efficiency Test Standards.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.