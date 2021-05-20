IT Ministry Directs WhatsApp To Disengage New Privacy policy

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
IT Ministry Directs WhatsApp To Disengage New Privacy policy
IT Ministry Directs WhatsApp To Disengage New Privacy policy
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 165,565,053
    World
    Confirmed: 165,565,053
    Active: 16,325,855
    Recovered: 145,807,470
    Death: 3,431,728
  • USA 33,802,324
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,802,324
    Active: 5,901,195
    Recovered: 27,299,180
    Death: 601,949
  • India 25,771,405
    India
    Confirmed: 25,771,405
    Active: 3,135,566
    Recovered: 22,348,683
    Death: 287,156
  • Brazil 15,815,191
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,815,191
    Active: 1,043,209
    Recovered: 14,330,118
    Death: 441,864
  • Turkey 5,151,038
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,151,038
    Active: 125,103
    Recovered: 4,980,516
    Death: 45,419
  • Russia 4,965,676
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,965,676
    Active: 266,924
    Recovered: 4,581,787
    Death: 116,965
  • UK 4,452,527
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,452,527
    Active: 40,818
    Recovered: 4,284,015
    Death: 127,694
  • Italy 4,172,525
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,172,525
    Active: 306,730
    Recovered: 3,741,149
    Death: 124,646
  • Germany 3,627,777
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,627,777
    Active: 199,972
    Recovered: 3,340,400
    Death: 87,405
  • Pakistan 886,184
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 886,184
    Active: 66,377
    Recovered: 799,951
    Death: 19,856
  • China 90,920
    China
    Confirmed: 90,920
    Active: 294
    Recovered: 85,990
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi : The government has ordered WhatsApp to withdraw its controversial new privacy policy, saying the changes undermine the sacrosanct values of privacy, data security and harms rights and interests of Indian citizens.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT shot-off a letter to WhatsApp on May 18 on the issue, sources said and warned that necessary steps in accordance with law will be taken if a satisfactory response was not received within seven days.

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ନେଲା ୨୫ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ

ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୧,୪୯୮ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ,…

The ministry has taken a strong position on the matter, and made it clear that it is not just problematic but also “irresponsible” for the messaging platform to leverage its position to impose “unfair” terms and conditions on Indian users, when many depend on WhatsApp to communicate in everyday life, according to the sources.

In the letter, the ministry has drawn attention of WhatsApp as to how its new privacy policy is a violation of several provisions of the existing Indian laws and rules.

The platform had said there was no universal or uniform time limit after which it will start to delete accounts as each user would be dealt with on case-to-case basis.

The IT ministry believes that the changes to WhatsApp privacy policy and the manner of introducing the said changes undermines the sacrosanct values of informational privacy, data security and user choice while harming the rights and interests of Indian citizens.

In its May 18 communication to WhatsApp, the ministry has once again told the messaging platform to withdraw its privacy policy 2021, and also flagged WhatsApp”s ”discriminatory treatment” of Indian users vis-a-vis users in Europe.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.