Jamia cancels semester examination

New Delhi, 14/1: Jamia Milia Islamia University canceled semester examination amidst the protest of the students. The semester examination has been postponed until further notice. The new schedule for the examination will be declared later.

Jamia’s Controller of Examinations issued a notice regarding the postponement,” On the demand of the protesting students, the Vice-Chancellor in consultation with Deans, HoDs and other officials announced that the ongoing semester exams stand canceled till further notice.”