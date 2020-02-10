Jamia Students and Delhi police clash over anti-CAA march

New Delhi, 10/2: In a recent development, there has been a huge face-off between the Jamia students and Delhi police over the anti-CAA march to parliament. The controversial Citizenship amendment act is causing stirs across the country.
The students of Jamia Milia Islamia University started a march to Parliament against the controversial Citizenship amendment act. The police deployed around the campus stopped the protest.This cause a huge clash between police and the protesting students.
Delhi: Jamia Coordination Committee's (JCC) protest march against CAA, NRC, & NPR, from Jamia to Parliament, stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla. pic.twitter.com/McBArSRDOy
