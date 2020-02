Omar Abdullah’s sister files petition in SC challenging his detention under PSA

New Delhi, 9/2: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s sister has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday, appearing for petitioner Sara Abdullah Pilot, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana.

Sibal stated that they have filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention under PSA, saying that the matter should be heard this week.