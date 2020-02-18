Jamia violence: Delhi Police files chargesheet, names Sharjeel Imam as instigator

New Delhi, 18/2:The Delhi Police has filed its chargesheet in the December 15 violence that broke out in and around the Jamia Milia Islamia University and the New Friends Colony area. JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested last month on sedition charges for his speech in Shaheen Bagh, was named as the instigator of violence.

The chargesheet names a total of 18 people for rioting, damaging public property and obstructing a public servant. All of them are locals.

No student from Jamia is mentioned in the chargesheet.