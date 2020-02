Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to have 50 Million followers on Instagram

Mumbai, 18/2: Indian batting sensation and captain Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian celebrity to have 50 Million followers on Instagram. He beat Priyanka Chopra to become the first Indian to achieve such a feat. The 31-year old has so far made 930 posts on the platform and his social media posts continue to enthrall fans worldwide.