Janhvi Kapoor’s film disrupted by Farmers in Patiala

Mumbai, 31/1: Bollywood Actress Jahnvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Good Luck Jerry’s shooting was disrupted by farmers in Patiala. The farmers wanted a statement from the actor in favor of the farmer’s protest.

Previously the shoot was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district. This is the second time that the shoot is stalled.

The farmers wanted the actor to make a statement in support of the farmers’ protest. “We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today,” said a protester.

“We have no grudge against any person. If she gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting,” the protester added.

Jahnvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Saturday night after her film’s shoot was disrupted.