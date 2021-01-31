PM Modi praised Odia girl Bhagyashree Sahu

FeaturedOdishaTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,186,785
    World
    Confirmed: 103,186,785
    Active: 26,113,849
    Recovered: 74,842,222
    Death: 2,230,714
  • USA 26,655,740
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,655,740
    Active: 9,876,409
    Recovered: 16,328,950
    Death: 450,381
  • India 10,747,091
    India
    Confirmed: 10,747,091
    Active: 169,654
    Recovered: 10,423,125
    Death: 154,312
  • Brazil 9,176,975
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,176,975
    Active: 954,758
    Recovered: 7,998,246
    Death: 223,971
  • Russia 3,850,439
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,850,439
    Active: 477,253
    Recovered: 3,300,004
    Death: 73,182
  • UK 3,796,088
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,796,088
    Active: 2,016,581
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 105,571
  • Italy 2,541,783
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,541,783
    Active: 463,352
    Recovered: 1,990,152
    Death: 88,279
  • Turkey 2,470,901
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,470,901
    Active: 89,627
    Recovered: 2,355,409
    Death: 25,865
  • Germany 2,217,234
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,217,234
    Active: 238,022
    Recovered: 1,921,700
    Death: 57,512
  • Pakistan 544,813
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 544,813
    Active: 33,182
    Recovered: 499,974
    Death: 11,657
  • China 89,522
    China
    Confirmed: 89,522
    Active: 1,668
    Recovered: 83,218
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 31/1: In a matter of pride for Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra  Modi praised Odisha’s Bhagyashree Sahu for her efforts to promote Pattachitra art during his monthly radio programme ” Mann Ki Baat “. Bhagyashree belongs to Rourkela of Odisha.

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,” Although she (Bhagyashree Sahu) is a student of engineering, in the past few months, she started learning the art of Pattachitra and has mastered it. On her way to college, Bhagyashree found soft stones and collected and cleaned them. Later, she painted these stones in Pattachitra style for two hours every day, After painting these stones, she started gifting them to her friends. During the lockdown, she started painting on bottles too. And now, she even conducts workshops on this art form”

He wished all the best for her future.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.