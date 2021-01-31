PM Modi praised Odia girl Bhagyashree Sahu

-
World
103,186,785
WorldConfirmed: 103,186,785Active: 26,113,849Recovered: 74,842,222Death: 2,230,714
-
USA
26,655,740
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
-
India
10,747,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
-
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
-
Russia
3,850,439
RussiaConfirmed: 3,850,439Active: 477,253Recovered: 3,300,004Death: 73,182
-
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
-
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
-
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
-
Germany
2,217,234
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
-
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
-
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 31/1: In a matter of pride for Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Odisha’s Bhagyashree Sahu for her efforts to promote Pattachitra art during his monthly radio programme ” Mann Ki Baat “. Bhagyashree belongs to Rourkela of Odisha.
During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,” Although she (Bhagyashree Sahu) is a student of engineering, in the past few months, she started learning the art of Pattachitra and has mastered it. On her way to college, Bhagyashree found soft stones and collected and cleaned them. Later, she painted these stones in Pattachitra style for two hours every day, After painting these stones, she started gifting them to her friends. During the lockdown, she started painting on bottles too. And now, she even conducts workshops on this art form”
He wished all the best for her future.
"देशभर में लोग भी नए-नए तरीकों से हमारी कला को लोकप्रिय बना रहे हैं।
ओडिशा के राउरकेला की भाग्यश्री साहू को देख लीजिए…"
– पीएम श्री @narendramodi .https://t.co/N4iiHt1vZT#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/iYrHJFh75s
