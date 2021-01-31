PM Modi praised Odia girl Bhagyashree Sahu

COVID-19 Updates World 103,186,785 World Confirmed: 103,186,785 Active: 26,113,849 Recovered: 74,842,222 Death: 2,230,714

USA 26,655,740 USA Confirmed: 26,655,740 Active: 9,876,409 Recovered: 16,328,950 Death: 450,381

India 10,747,091 India Confirmed: 10,747,091 Active: 169,654 Recovered: 10,423,125 Death: 154,312

Brazil 9,176,975 Brazil Confirmed: 9,176,975 Active: 954,758 Recovered: 7,998,246 Death: 223,971

Russia 3,850,439 Russia Confirmed: 3,850,439 Active: 477,253 Recovered: 3,300,004 Death: 73,182

UK 3,796,088 UK Confirmed: 3,796,088 Active: 2,016,581 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 105,571

Italy 2,541,783 Italy Confirmed: 2,541,783 Active: 463,352 Recovered: 1,990,152 Death: 88,279

Turkey 2,470,901 Turkey Confirmed: 2,470,901 Active: 89,627 Recovered: 2,355,409 Death: 25,865

Germany 2,217,234 Germany Confirmed: 2,217,234 Active: 238,022 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,512

Pakistan 544,813 Pakistan Confirmed: 544,813 Active: 33,182 Recovered: 499,974 Death: 11,657

China 89,522 China Confirmed: 89,522 Active: 1,668 Recovered: 83,218 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 31/1: In a matter of pride for Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Odisha’s Bhagyashree Sahu for her efforts to promote Pattachitra art during his monthly radio programme ” Mann Ki Baat “. Bhagyashree belongs to Rourkela of Odisha.

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,” Although she (Bhagyashree Sahu) is a student of engineering, in the past few months, she started learning the art of Pattachitra and has mastered it. On her way to college, Bhagyashree found soft stones and collected and cleaned them. Later, she painted these stones in Pattachitra style for two hours every day, After painting these stones, she started gifting them to her friends. During the lockdown, she started painting on bottles too. And now, she even conducts workshops on this art form”

He wished all the best for her future.