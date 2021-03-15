ଜସପ୍ରୀତ ଓ ସଞ୍ଜନାଙ୍କ ସରିଲା ବାହାଘର, ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଲା ପ୍ରଥମ ଫଟୋ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୫ ।୩: ଭାରତୀୟ ଟିମର ଧୁରନ୍ଦର ବୋଲର ଜସପ୍ରିତ ବୁମରା ଓ ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟସ୍ ଆଙ୍କର ସଞ୍ଜନା ଗଣେସନଙ୍କ ବାହାଘର ଆଜି ସମ୍ପନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି । ପଞ୍ଜାବର ରୀତିନୀତି ଓ ଘନିଷ୍ଠ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ବିବାହ ବନ୍ଧନରେ ବାନ୍ଧି ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଉଭୟଙ୍କ ବାହାଘରକୁ ନେଇ ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ହେବ ବେଶ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଜୋର ଧରିଥିଲା ।

ସଞ୍ଜନା ସ୍ପୋର୍ଟସ୍ ଆଙ୍କର ହେବା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ସେ ଅନେକ ବ୍ୟାଡମିଣ୍ଟନ୍ ଏବଂ ଫୁଟବଲ୍ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋଷ୍ଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ସଞ୍ଜନା ସିମ୍ବୋସିସ୍ ଇନଷ୍ଟିଚ୍ୟୁଟ୍ ଅଫ୍ ଟେକ୍ନୋଲୋଜି ପୁଣେରୁ ସଫ୍ଟୱେୟାର ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟର ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି।

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.

Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc

— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021