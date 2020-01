New Delhi, 29/1: Janata Dal (United) expelled leader Prashant Kishore and pavan Verma for engaging in anti-party activities. Both the leaders are raising their voice against the Citizenship Amendment act and questioned JD(U)’s stance over it.

Prashant Kishore tweeted, “Thank you, Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the Chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.”