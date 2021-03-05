JEE Main 2021 February Session Results likely on March 7

FeaturedCareerEducation
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 116,291,255
    World
    Confirmed: 116,291,255
    Active: 21,761,198
    Recovered: 91,946,890
    Death: 2,583,167
  • USA 29,526,086
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,526,086
    Active: 8,899,008
    Recovered: 20,093,442
    Death: 533,636
  • India 11,173,761
    India
    Confirmed: 11,173,761
    Active: 176,283
    Recovered: 10,839,894
    Death: 157,584
  • Brazil 10,796,506
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,796,506
    Active: 898,298
    Recovered: 9,637,020
    Death: 261,188
  • Russia 4,301,159
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,301,159
    Active: 327,553
    Recovered: 3,885,321
    Death: 88,285
  • UK 4,201,358
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,201,358
    Active: 980,769
    Recovered: 3,096,564
    Death: 124,025
  • Italy 2,999,119
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,999,119
    Active: 446,439
    Recovered: 2,453,706
    Death: 98,974
  • Turkey 2,746,158
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,746,158
    Active: 116,182
    Recovered: 2,601,137
    Death: 28,839
  • Germany 2,484,306
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,484,306
    Active: 120,199
    Recovered: 2,292,100
    Death: 72,007
  • Pakistan 587,014
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 587,014
    Active: 17,117
    Recovered: 556,769
    Death: 13,128
  • China 89,952
    China
    Confirmed: 89,952
    Active: 178
    Recovered: 85,138
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 5/3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced on Friday that the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session will be out most likely on March 7.

The results will be made available for the candidates on the official website of JEE, http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will be able to access their results by visiting the website and entering their login credentials.

Students are also advised to check the cut-off marks of last year’s JEE Main examination to get an idea about the cutoffs for JEE Advance 2021.  The JEE Advanced exam 2021 will be conducted on July 3 this year.

Here’s the category wise Cut-off of Previous year Jee Main:

  • Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category- 90.3765335
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)- 70.2435518
  • Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)- 72.8887969
  • Scheduled Castes (SC)- 50.1760245
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST)- 39.0696101
  • People with Disability (PwD)- 0.0618524

The JEE Main 2021 entrance exam is being conducted four times amidt the Covid-19 pandemic.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.