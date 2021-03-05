JEE Main 2021 February Session Results likely on March 7

-
New Delhi, 5/3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced on Friday that the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session will be out most likely on March 7.
The results will be made available for the candidates on the official website of JEE, http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will be able to access their results by visiting the website and entering their login credentials.
Students are also advised to check the cut-off marks of last year’s JEE Main examination to get an idea about the cutoffs for JEE Advance 2021. The JEE Advanced exam 2021 will be conducted on July 3 this year.
Here’s the category wise Cut-off of Previous year Jee Main:
- Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category- 90.3765335
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)- 70.2435518
- Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)- 72.8887969
- Scheduled Castes (SC)- 50.1760245
- Scheduled Tribes (ST)- 39.0696101
- People with Disability (PwD)- 0.0618524
The JEE Main 2021 entrance exam is being conducted four times amidt the Covid-19 pandemic.