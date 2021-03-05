JEE Main 2021 February Session Results likely on March 7

COVID-19 Updates World 116,291,255 World Confirmed: 116,291,255 Active: 21,761,198 Recovered: 91,946,890 Death: 2,583,167

New Delhi, 5/3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced on Friday that the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session will be out most likely on March 7.

The results will be made available for the candidates on the official website of JEE, http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will be able to access their results by visiting the website and entering their login credentials.

Students are also advised to check the cut-off marks of last year’s JEE Main examination to get an idea about the cutoffs for JEE Advance 2021. The JEE Advanced exam 2021 will be conducted on July 3 this year.

Here’s the category wise Cut-off of Previous year Jee Main:

Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category- 90.3765335

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)- 70.2435518

Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)- 72.8887969

Scheduled Castes (SC)- 50.1760245

Scheduled Tribes (ST)- 39.0696101

People with Disability (PwD)- 0.0618524

The JEE Main 2021 entrance exam is being conducted four times amidt the Covid-19 pandemic.