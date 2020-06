New Delhi, 2/6:Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, who was serving life detainment at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, was discharged from the jail on Tuesday on the suggestion of the Sentence Review Board (SRB).

The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) led by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had a month ago suggested an untimely arrival of Sharma. The proposal was then sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal who affirmed his discharge.