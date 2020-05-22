Jio and Airtel are launching Work From Home data packs

Coronavirus has changed everything. Now the system of working from home has become common. It can take time for everything to be the same. But there are many challenges in working from home. Sometimes the Internet becomes slow, sometimes the data of the Internet is lost. But now Airtel and Jio have solved this problem of customers. Airtel and Jio have launched some new prepaid top-up plans to eliminate internet data problems. These top-up plans increase the data limit of the customers.

Airtel

Airtel has recently added a 4G voucher plan of Rs 251 to its list of prepaid plans. This plan gives total data of 50GB. The validity of this plan will be based on the validity of the plan already running on the customers’ mobile number. There is no benefit of extra calling or SMS on this recharge in any way.

Understand by example – if a monthly plan is already active on your number, then this voucher will remain active throughout the month, if the validity of the existing plan is 7 days, then the new 4G voucher will also expire in 7 days. The old plan will continue as it continues. Data will be available only after recharging with a new 4G voucher of Rs 251.

Reliance jio

When it comes to offering cheap prepaid plans, Reliance Jio rarely disappoints. In Corona Lockdown, Jio has made a slight change in its 151, 201, and Rs 251 plans to give more data to its customers at a lower price. These packs used to get the validity of the same day as the validity of your current plan. But now the user will get 30 days validity only.

In the prepaid plan of Rs 151, the user will get 30GB, 40GB in the 201 plan, and 50GB in the 251 plan. These plans are most beneficial for those whose data runs out quickly.