Reliance Jio has now launched a new pack for its customer. It provides 3 GB of data per day for 84 days. It also includes unlimited Jio to Jiocall, FUP of 3,000 minutes for voice calls made to non-Jio numbers. Additionally, there will free 100 SMSs per day and access to Jio apps (JioCimena, JioSaavn, and more) . It will cost the user RS 999. You can recharge this on jio stores or My Jio application.